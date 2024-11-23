Companies
Adani indictment: FCPA cases take long to conclude
Summary
- It takes an average of about three years to conclude a case after an indictment under the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), according to a Stanford Law School analysis. The 1977 US law prohibits bribing foreign officials to obtain or retain business.
Mumbai and Bengaluru: For investors keen to know the fate of billionaire Gautam Adani's indictment by US authorities, the watchword is patience.
