Adani Infra to buy 30% stake in construction firm PSP Projects for ₹6.85 billion

Adani Infrastructure will purchase a 30.07 per cent stake in PSP Projects for 6.85 billion, valuing the firm at 575 per share. An open offer for additional stakes will follow, as the company has an order book worth 65.46 billion.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published19 Nov 2024, 08:10 PM IST
Adani Infra will buy shares of Prahladbhai S Patel, the top shareholder of PSP Projects.
Adani Infra will buy shares of Prahladbhai S Patel, the top shareholder of PSP Projects.(REUTERS)

Adani Infrastructure will acquire a 30.07 per cent stake in Gujarat-based construction firm PSP Projects for 6.85 billion.

The infrastructural company under Gautam Adani-owned Adani Enterprises will buy shares from the top shareholder of PSP Projects, Prahladbhai S Patel, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

PSP Projects works in industrial, institutional, residential and luxury projects including the Surat Diamond Bourse. As of September 30, the company had an order book of 65.46 billion, the report said.

The Adani Infra deal values PSP Projects at 575 per share, which is a 15 per cent discount from its closing price on Tuesday.

 

Also Read | GMR vs Adani airport battle continues to be on the boil

Additionally, Adani Infra will provide an “open offer” to purchase more stakes in PSP Projects as, according to Sebi norms, when a company buys more than 25 per cent of another's shareholding, it added.

Adani's other investments

The ports-to-power conglomerate is tapping into various sectors, including a $10 billion investment in energy security and infrastructure in the United States.

Gautam Adani announced that the company will invest $10 billion in energy and infrastructure projects in the United States in a social media post on Wednesday, November 13, while congratulating the US President-elect Donald Trump on his win against Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in the US Presidential Elections 2024. The investment plans to create nearly 15,000 jobs, according to Adani.

 

Also Read | After Trump win, Adani to invest $10 bn in US energy, to create 15,000 jobs

"Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump

As the partnership between India and the United States deepens, the Adani Group is committed to leveraging its global expertise and invest $10 billion in US energy security and resilient infrastructure projects, aiming to create up to 15,000 jobs," Adani wrote on X.

 

Also Read | The Adani Group’s latest $5 billion business idea

Adani's other investments include investing $5 billion in India's metal business after completing two years in the country's cement industry, as Mint reported on November 12.

This $5 billion funds will be invested in the next 3 to 5 years in mining, refining and production of copper, iron and steel, and aluminium, the report added.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Nov 2024, 08:10 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsAdani Infra to buy 30% stake in construction firm PSP Projects for ₹6.85 billion

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    122.65
    03:56 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    7.15 (6.19%)

    Tata Steel share price

    139.45
    03:59 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -1.85 (-1.31%)

    UPL share price

    546.85
    03:48 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    10.35 (1.93%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    278.70
    03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    0.6 (0.22%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Federal Bank share price

    206.70
    03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    6.5 (3.25%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    753.40
    03:51 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    16.1 (2.18%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    659.00
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    9.5 (1.46%)

    Coforge share price

    8,081.05
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    73.05 (0.91%)
    More from 52 Week High

    CE Info Systems share price

    1,646.50
    03:44 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -100.3 (-5.74%)

    Thermax share price

    4,631.70
    03:40 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -236.25 (-4.85%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,190.55
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -47.15 (-3.81%)

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,411.75
    03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    -45.25 (-3.11%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mtar Technologies share price

    1,746.65
    03:44 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    132.45 (8.21%)

    V-Guard Industries share price

    426.95
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    30.6 (7.72%)

    Apar Industries share price

    9,483.80
    03:40 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    668.1 (7.58%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    4,978.00
    03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
    321.25 (6.9%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,335.00680.00
      Chennai
      76,341.00680.00
      Delhi
      76,493.00680.00
      Kolkata
      76,345.00680.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.