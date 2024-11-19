Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  Adani Infra to buy 30% stake in construction firm PSP Projects for 6.85 billion

Adani Infra to buy 30% stake in construction firm PSP Projects for ₹6.85 billion

Written By Riya R Alex

Adani Infrastructure will purchase a 30.07 per cent stake in PSP Projects for 6.85 billion, valuing the firm at 575 per share. An open offer for additional stakes will follow, as the company has an order book worth 65.46 billion.

Adani Infra will buy shares of Prahladbhai S Patel, the top shareholder of PSP Projects.

Adani Infrastructure will acquire a 30.07 per cent stake in Gujarat-based construction firm PSP Projects for 6.85 billion.

The infrastructural company under Gautam Adani-owned Adani Enterprises will buy shares from the top shareholder of PSP Projects, Prahladbhai S Patel, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

PSP Projects works in industrial, institutional, residential and luxury projects including the Surat Diamond Bourse. As of September 30, the company had an order book of 65.46 billion, the report said.

The Adani Infra deal values PSP Projects at 575 per share, which is a 15 per cent discount from its closing price on Tuesday.

Additionally, Adani Infra will provide an “open offer" to purchase more stakes in PSP Projects as, according to Sebi norms, when a company buys more than 25 per cent of another's shareholding, it added.

Adani's other investments

The ports-to-power conglomerate is tapping into various sectors, including a $10 billion investment in energy security and infrastructure in the United States.

Gautam Adani announced that the company will invest $10 billion in energy and infrastructure projects in the United States in a social media post on Wednesday, November 13, while congratulating the US President-elect Donald Trump on his win against Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in the US Presidential Elections 2024. The investment plans to create nearly 15,000 jobs, according to Adani.

"Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump

As the partnership between India and the United States deepens, the Adani Group is committed to leveraging its global expertise and invest $10 billion in US energy security and resilient infrastructure projects, aiming to create up to 15,000 jobs," Adani wrote on X.

Adani's other investments include investing $5 billion in India's metal business after completing two years in the country's cement industry, as Mint reported on November 12.

This $5 billion funds will be invested in the next 3 to 5 years in mining, refining and production of copper, iron and steel, and aluminium, the report added.

