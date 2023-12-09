Adani Infrastructure India appoints Bimal Dayal as its CEO

Bimal Dayal, Adani Energy Solutions' transmission business chief, has now been appointed as the CEO of Adani Infrastructure India. This decision has been duly approved by the board of directors of AESL, according to PTI reports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an official statement, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) stated that Dayal will oversee the implementation of the pipeline of infrastructure projects in thermal, renewable energy, and green hydrogen by Adani Infrastructure India.

"With this executive-level transition, the Adani portfolio of companies has taken another significant step towards strengthening their resolve to grow the infrastructure business at an aggressive rate of over 15 percent per annum," the company said.

"The portfolio recently announced its plan to invest over ₹7 lakh crore over the next 10 years to consolidate its preeminent position as the largest infrastructure player in India," the statement further read.

The current management team of AESL led by Anil Sardana, Managing Director, and Kandarp Patel, who has been given charge of all verticals of AESL, will drive the ambitious growth of transmission, distribution, and smart meter segments, PTI reported.

The leadership changes have been made to support enhanced growth of the Adani Infrastructure business, the statement added.

AESL, part of the Adani portfolio, is a multi-dimensional organization with a presence in power transmission, distribution, smart metering, and cooling solutions. It has a cumulative transmission network of 20,000 circuit km.

With a focus on smart metering, AESL aims to become India's leading smart metering integrator.

The company's integrated offerings, including the expansion of its distribution network through parallel licenses, highlight its commitment to transforming the energy landscape in a reliable, affordable, and sustainable manner.

These strategic leadership changes position AESL and Adani Infrastructure to make substantial contributions to the global energy and infrastructure sectors, building upon their successful track record of completed projects.

