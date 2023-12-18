Companies
Adani is back with roadshows as Hindenburg shock fades
Varun Sood , Satish John 5 min read 18 Dec 2023, 07:00 AM IST
Summary
- About a dozen top Adani group executives met prospective investors in Pune on Friday in the first of 26 roadshows, pitching the opportunity for “immense wealth creation” through the group’s growth
The Adani group has kicked off a series of roadshows to attract wealthy retail investors to buy shares of its 10 listed companies, 11 months after a withering attack by US short seller Hindenburg Research forced the country’s largest conglomerate to drop a previous effort.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less