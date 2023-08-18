Adani issue clarification amid buzz about $2.5 billion investment by Abu Dhabi's TAQA1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 04:51 PM IST
Adani Group denies talks with Abu Dhabi's TAQA over investment.
Adani Group companies issued a clarification amid claims that Abu Dhabi's TAQA was mulling a multibillion dollar investment. The company insisted that it was not engaged in talks with the Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC at this time. Earlier reports had indicated that TAQA was was evaluating an investment of up to $2.5 billion in Adani's power business.