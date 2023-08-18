Hello User
Adani issue clarification amid buzz about $2.5 billion investment by Abu Dhabi's TAQA

Adani issue clarification amid buzz about $2.5 billion investment by Abu Dhabi's TAQA

1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 04:51 PM IST Anwesha Mitra

Adani Group denies talks with Abu Dhabi's TAQA over investment.

Traffic moves past the logo of the Adani Group installed at a roundabout on the ring road in Ahmedabad

Adani Group companies issued a clarification amid claims that Abu Dhabi's TAQA was mulling a multibillion dollar investment. The company insisted that it was not engaged in talks with the Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC at this time. Earlier reports had indicated that TAQA was was evaluating an investment of up to $2.5 billion in Adani's power business.

"The company is not engaged in any discussion with TAQA, for their investment," power distribution firm Adani Energy Solutions and thermal power producer Adani Power clarified in official filings.

“We wish to clarify that the company is not engaged in any discussion with Abu Dhabi National Energy Co. PJSC (TAQA), for their investment in the company," added Adani Transmission.

Meanwhile TAQA said news of any investment had “no truth".

Adani Group's power and energy businesses, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, include entities like Adani Energy Solutions, formerly known as Adani Transmission, Adani Power and Adani Green Energy.

The news sent shares of Adani Energy Solutions up as much as 8.73%, while Adani Power rose over 12% and Adani Green Energy jumped nearly 10%.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated: 18 Aug 2023, 04:51 PM IST
