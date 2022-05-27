Adani group, private equity firm KKR and I Squared Capita-backed Cube Highways have been shortlisted for the final round of bids for a portfolio of roads put up for sale by Macquarie, said two people aware of the development.

Mint reported in April that the sale process of Macquarie’s roads had drawn interest from several private equity investors -- the ones mentioned above as well as Canadian pension funds CPP Investments and CDPQ.

Macquarie is seeking an enterprise value of ₹4,200 crore for the roads, said one of the people cited above. The Australian asset manager’s infrastructure investment fund is working with investment bank JP Morgan to seek buyers for these road assets, the people cited above said.

“The portfolio on sale includes two roads in south India that are wholly owned by Macquarie and two which are partially owned by the investor. They are seeking an enterprise value of around ₹4,200 crore. Adani, KKR and Cube have been shortlisted after non-binding offers were put in by many suitors. While several private equity investors had shown interest in the assets, Adani is a surprise name in the race as the group is not known to chase acquisitions of operating road assets," said this person, seeking anonymity as the talks are private.

“There is a strong demand for yield generating assets such as roads from foreign investors and the Indian roads sector is quite attractive to them given that the regulations are sound and new structures such as infrastructure investment trusts have worked out well for investors in the roads space," he added.

This is not the first set of roads that Macquarie is looking to monetise. In December, KKR signed an agreement to acquire five toll roads from Ashoka Concessions, where Macquarie is a significant minority shareholder, for ₹1,337 crore to provide an exit to the investor.

Canadian asset manager Brookfield Asset Management too is in the process of monetizing its Indian roads portfolio.

KKR and Macquarie declined to comment on Mint’s queries. Emails sent to Cube Highways and Adani group did not elicit a response.