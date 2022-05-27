Adani, KKR, Cube in Macquaire’s road portfolio shortlist

“The portfolio on sale includes two roads in south India that are wholly owned by Macquarie and two which are partially owned by the investor. They are seeking an enterprise value of around ₹4,200 crore. Adani, KKR and Cube have been shortlisted after non-binding offers were put in by many suitors. While several private equity investors had shown interest in the assets, Adani is a surprise name in the race as the group is not known to chase acquisitions of operating road assets," said this person, seeking anonymity as the talks are private.