Adani leads race for Colombo port

Bloomberg said a preliminary agreement regarding the port was finalized last year, but Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had “announced a review after protests by labour unions who feared foreign control over the strategic project". The Sri Lankan government has been leaning towards re-establishing trade and investment ties with India and weaning itself away from Chinese investment after rising debt at the Hambantota port forced the government to cede control to a Chinese firm. PTI reported in August that port workers at Colombo had stopped work to protest the privatization of the eastern container terminal under “Indian pressure".