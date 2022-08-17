Adani Logistics to buy Navkar’s inland container depot in Gujarat for ₹835 cr2 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2022, 01:06 AM IST
- The depot‘s private freight terminal is connected to the western direct freight corridor through four rail handling lines
MUMBAI : Adani Logistics Ltd (ALL), a unit of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, on Tuesday said it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire an inland container depot (ICD) from Navkar Corporation Ltd for an enterprise value of ₹835 crore.