Adani Logistics to buy Navkar’s inland container depot in Gujarat for 835 cr

“In addition to cargo moving by rail being 5X greener than that moving by road, another prime benefit of the access to the DFC is the savings in average transit times that is expected to be 10 hours by rail versus 24 hours by road. This acquisition fits well with our transformation strategy towards becoming a transport utility and will also move us closer to our aim of providing economical door-to-door services to our customers," he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}