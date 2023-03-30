Adani looks at Pimco, BlackRock, Blackstone for potential private bond placement2 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 07:43 AM IST
The meetings were part of a global roadshow that reached US cities including New York, Boston, Los Angeles and San Francisco
Adani Group executives met US investors, including from BlackRock Inc., Blackstone Inc. and Pacific Investment Management Co., as part of its plans to market privately placed bonds for some of its group companies, according to people familiar with the matter.
