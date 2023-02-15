Adani looks to repay $500 mln bridge loan taken for cement deals-ET
- The group is looking to repay the bridge loan with cash this month, the report said, citing people aware of the matter, adding that the loan had a tenor of six months and was part of a larger $5.25 billion financing package.
India's embattled Adani Group is in talks with lenders to repay a $500 million bridge loan facility it had taken to buy controlling stakes in cement companies ACC Ltd and Ambuja Cements Ltd last year, the Economic Times daily reported on Wednesday.
