Adani may get Essel’s transmission project

“This is one of the biggest transmission projects ever given out to the private sector to develop and operate. However, given Essel’s debt problems, they had been struggling to bring in the equity needed to complete the project and, hence, the lenders have initiated a substitution process to bring in a new sponsor to develop the project, which is Adani Transmission Ltd. The process has been led by Yes Bank, which is the main lender for this project," one of the two people cited above said on condition of anonymity. The process is currently awaiting regulatory clearances, he added.