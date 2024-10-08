Companies
Ambuja and ACC: Are wedding bells ringing?
Anirudh Laskar 5 min read 08 Oct 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- The merger may create a Rs2 trillion cement behemoth and smoothen Adani Group's processes to help it grow faster to compete against Aditya Birla Group's UltraTech Cement Ltd. as the group aspires to achieve the top spot in the cement industry
The Adani group is weighing a plan to merge Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd that it acquired two years ago into a single entity, two people aware of the plan said, creating a cement behemoth worth over ₹2 trillion.
