"It helps the group in terms of costs, management control, scale, supply chain and operational requirements. Rather than having four different boards, management, processes, and listing requirements for the same business, it makes more sense to consolidate and bring the entire business under one management. This may enhance efficiency. But, for such a merger, there may additional stamp duty costs with regards to mining rights. One has to work out the costs and see how it compares with the benefits of the merger," said Nevatia.