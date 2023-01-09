Adani nears purchase of bankrupt Mumbai builder at 98% discount

Adani offered to pay 319.7 million rupees ($4 million) to financial creditors, compared with their ask for 16.58 billion rupees and 15.2 million rupees to employees, the person said, asking not to be identified as the details are private. The acquirer, part of billionaire Gautam Adani’s empire, has also promised to deliver some 700 luxury apartments worth more than 8 billion rupees to Radius clients by June 2024.