Adani needs Sebi nod to buy stake, says NDTV

“The bar in law qua the Roys or their inability to transfer their shares due to any injunction may pertain only to their willing/voluntary participation in the securities markets. An action by a pledgee does not mean the Roys have voluntarily transferred their shares and have hence dealt in the securities market. The pledgee has to notify the depository about the invocation, and the shares will be transferred to them. If they face any hurdles, they may approach a court of competent jurisdiction to protect their rights as a pledgee," said Chirag Shah, a securities lawyer.

