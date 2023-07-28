Adani New Industries Limited raises $394 million from Barclays, Deutsche Bank

Adani New Industries Limited raises $394 million from Barclays, Deutsche Bank1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 11:57 AM IST
Adani Enterprises raised ₹3,231 crore ($394 million) for working capital from Barclays and Deutsche Bank for its solar module facility
In a major boost to its business, Adani Enterprises arm raised ₹3,231 crore ($394 million) from Barclays PLC and Deutsche Bank AG for securing working capital requirements, the company said in its stock exchange filing on Thursday.
The raised capital will be used by the Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL) for its integrated solar module manufacturing facility. ANIL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd. The company aims of building one of the largest integrated green hydrogen businesses, including solar modules and wind turbine manufacturing.
"Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL) ecosystem today raised trade finance facility of USD 394mn (INR 3,231 Cr) from Barclays PLC and Deutsche Bank AG for securing working capital requirements of its integrated solar module manufacturing," said the stock exchange filing.
The company shares were trading 1.20% higher at ₹2458.45 apiece on BSE on Friday at 1:04 pm.
It is worth noting that Adani Enterprises Limited(AEL) is a flagship company of Adani Group. One of India's largest business organisations, Adani Enterprises is a key player in the infrastructure businesses. The group also owns major firms like Adani Ports & SEZ, Adani Transmission, Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas and Adani Wilmar.
