Adani News LIVE: Fresh sets of allegations of ‘stock manipulation’ against Adani Group by OCCRP has caused huge chaos in the Indian stock market today. In is latest report, the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) claimed that Gautam Adani's family invested millions of dollars in its own companies via “opaque" Mauritius funds.
It also highlights the role of Vinod Adani, elder brother of Gautam Adani, in secretly investing in Adani Group's firms via Mauritius funds. It is worth noting, that American short-seller, Hindenburg, made similar claims of 'stock manipulation' against the Indian conglomerate in January this year.
The new documents provided by OCCRP states group's close allies Chang Chung-Ling and Nasser Ali Shaban Ahli as two of the most significant investors in the broader scheme outlined by Hindenburg.
The company responded on the fresh claims by OCCRP and regarded them as “another concerted bid by Soros-funded interests supported by a section of the foreign media to revive the meritless Hindenburg report."
Despite rejection by Adani group, the OCCRP report on offshore funding impacted share value of Adani firms. All Adani group stocks tumbled within few minutes after market opening on Thursday.
Adani Power shares fell by 3 per cent during early trade, whereas, Adani Transmission share price plunged by 3.3 per cent in morning. Similarly, Adani Enterprises shares fell by 2.50 per cent. Continuing the downward trend, Adani Total Gas shares also fell by 2.50 per cent during Thursday deals.
Adani News LIVE: ‘Finally, the loop is closed,’ Hindenburg reacts on the latest report
Adani News: Reacting on the OCCRP report, Hindenburg research tweeted, “Finally, the loop is closed. The Financial Times and OCCRP report that offshore funds owning at least 13% of the free float in multiple Adani stocks were secretly controlled by associates of Vinod Adani, masking the relationship with 2 sets of books."
Adani News: 'We reject these recycled allegations,' Adani group on claims of offshore funding
Adani News LIVE: In response to another allegation of stock manipulation by associates, Adani group said, “We categorically reject these recycled allegations. These news reports appear to be yet another concerted bid by Soros-funded interests supported by a section of the foreign media to revive the meritless Hindenburg report. In fact, this was anticipated, as was reported by the media last week." (Read full report)
Adani News LIVE: From Adani Power to Adani Enterprise, shares fall report claims of offshore funding
Adani News LIVE Updates: Adani shares fell by over 3 per cent during morning deals on Thursday. On the other hand, Adani Transmission share price tumbled to the tune of 3.3 per cent in early morning session. Adani Enterprises share price fell by 2.50 per cent. (Read full report here)
Adani News: OCCRP alleges Gautam Adani's firm of offshore funding
Adani News LIVE Updates: In its latest report, OCCRP has alleged Gautam Adani's group of offshore funding. It accused the Adani family of using its associates to buy shares of its own companies via ‘opaque’ Mauritius funds.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!