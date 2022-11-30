Adani now in position to name directors to board of NDTV

“I would say Adani Group’s stake increases their chances of nominating directors to the NDTV board," said J.N. Gupta, former Sebi executive director and MD of proxy advisory firm SES. “They don’t need a majority stake for control of the company either, so long as the public shareholders support their resolutions whether it be for appointment of directors or auditors or on issues related to compensation," he said when asked whether investors would tender their shares, given the sizeable discount of the ₹294 offer price against Wednesday’s price of ₹446 a share.

