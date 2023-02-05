Home / Companies / News /  Adani offshore investor has links to Adani family
Back

Adani offshore investor has links to Adani family

wsj 6 min read . Updated: 05 Feb 2023, 08:15 AM IST Weilun Soon,Stacy Meichtry,Ben Foldy, The Wall Street Journal
The question of whether Adani executives or family members wield influence over the investment decisions of companies like Opal lies at the heart of allegations by U.S. short seller Hindenburg Research. (AP)Premium
The question of whether Adani executives or family members wield influence over the investment decisions of companies like Opal lies at the heart of allegations by U.S. short seller Hindenburg Research. (AP)

US short seller Hindenburg research's allegations have raised questions on whether Adani group or the family wield influence over the Mauritius-based investors

A short seller’s allegations of fraud by Gautam Adani’s conglomerate center on whether his family wielded influence over Mauritius-based investors

OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout