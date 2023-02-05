Adani offshore investor has links to Adani family
US short seller Hindenburg research's allegations have raised questions on whether Adani group or the family wield influence over the Mauritius-based investors
A short seller’s allegations of fraud by Gautam Adani’s conglomerate center on whether his family wielded influence over Mauritius-based investors
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×