Adani offshore investor has links to Adani family

Long before Hindenburg released its report, a surge in share prices across the seven publicly traded companies that form the Adani Group propelled Mr. Adani’s fortunes. His combined wealth peaked at $147 billion late last year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Just before Hindenburg released the report, his net worth was at $119 billion, according to the index. That has since shrunk to $59 billion on Saturday, according to the index. The combined market value of shares of the seven public companies has also halved to about $110 billion, FactSet data show.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}