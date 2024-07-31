Gautam Adani plans mega entry into Delhi-NCR with Jaypee real estate bid
SummaryAdani group plans to put in a $1 billion bid for bankrupt Jaypee's real estate assets. Some of Jaypee's top projects include the 452-acre Jaypee Greens township; 1,063-acre Jaypee Greens Wish Town township, and Jaypee Greens Sports City along the Yamuna Expressway.
The Adani group plans to bid for the bankrupt Jaypee group's vast apartment complexes, villas and golf courses in the National Capital Region, making a grand entry into the country's biggest property market through the insolvency court. According to two people familiar with the matter, Adani may spend up to $1 billion for the real estate assets of Jaypee, the country's biggest bankruptcy case involving more than ₹50,000 crore in bank loans.
