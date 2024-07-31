Gautam Adani plans mega entry into Delhi-NCR with Jaypee real estate bid

Primarily around Mumbai

Adani owns most of its real estate businesses through two family-owned entities Adani Properties and Adani Realty. If creditors accept Adani’s offer, the Jaypee Group’s real estate business too may be owned by these firms, said the first person. Adani's realty business is so far primarily around Mumbai, and is worth about ₹6,000 crore currently, this person said, excluding the Dharavi slum rehabilitation project and a 24-acre government land parcel to be developed in Mumbai's Bandra, said the first person.