Adani plans $4-5 bn cement bet after Sanghi acquisition4 min read 04 Aug 2023, 12:11 AM IST
On Thursday, Ambuja Cements Ltd, part of Adani Cement, announced the purchase of 57% promoter stake in cement maker Sanghi Industries Ltd at an enterprise value of ₹5,000 crore
MUMBAI : Adani Group will invest $4 billion-$5 billion to expand its cement capacity to over 100 million tonnes in two years, two people aware of the matter said, on a day the conglomerate made yet another acquisition.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message