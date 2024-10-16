Companies
Adani plans $3 billion outlay to launch semicon business
Anirudh Laskar 5 min read 16 Oct 2024, 05:30 AM IST
SummaryAdani Group has drawn an overall investment plan worth $7-8 billion for semiconductor business. The group is in advanced talks to forge JVs with two Israeli firms to kickstart its first semiconductor facility with an initial investment of around $3 billion.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The Adani Group has set its eyes on semiconductor manufacturing and is planning an initial investment of $3 billion over two to three years, according to two persons directly aware of the development.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less