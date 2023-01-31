Adani plans twin-airport strategy for Mumbai, Navi Mumbai airports

Adani plans twin-airport strategy for Mumbai, Navi Mumbai airports3 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 08:32 PM IST
- The Adani Group has planned to implement a twin-airport strategy for Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports and the first step involves shifting of turboprop aircraft operations to Navi Mumbai airport to reduce congestion at the Mumbai international airport
NEW DELHI : The Adani Group has planned to implement a twin-airport strategy for Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports and the first step involves shifting of turboprop aircraft operations to Navi Mumbai airport to reduce congestion at the Mumbai international airport. The aim of the strategy is to free up runway capacity at Mumbai airport by shifting the small aircraft operations to Navi Mumbai, which is expected to commence operations by December 2024.
