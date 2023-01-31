Adani plans twin-airport strategy for Mumbai, Navi Mumbai airports

“Releasing gridlock by shifting one major airline to Navi Mumbai International Airport which we expect will add efficiency and economy of scale to such airline with priority allocation of slots at Navi Mumbai International Airport; and enhanced capacity is expected to help airlines to create their hub and spoke model where international traffic is supplemented by demand of extended catchment area," the conglomerate said in their latest red herring prospectus of follow-on public offering of new shares.

