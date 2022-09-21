Adani pledges entire Ambuja, ACC stake to fund $6.5 bn deal3 min read . Updated: 21 Sep 2022, 12:26 AM IST
Currently, Ambuja Cements and ACC have a combined installed production capacity of 67.5 mtpa
MUMBAI : Billionaire Gautam Adani pledged his entire stake in Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd, worth as much as $12.5 billion, to foreign banks to fund his family’s $6.5 billion acquisition of the two cement makers.