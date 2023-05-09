APSEZ offer to buy back bonds a big hit2 min read . Updated: 09 May 2023, 11:39 PM IST
The higher tender offer against the targeted repurchase amount of $130 million indicates that the company’s bondholders are in a rush to sell their fixed-income holdings in the company.
MUMBAI : Adani Group’s ports and logistics arm Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, on Tuesday, said its recent offer to repurchase $130 million worth of the company’s bonds received tender offer worth $412.7 million from bondholders. The 3.375% coupon bonds are due in 2024. The higher tender offer against the targeted repurchase amount of $130 million indicates that the company’s bondholders are in a rush to sell their fixed-income holdings in the company. The “early" tender date for the offer expired on 8 May 2023, according to an exchange filing.
