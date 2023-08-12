Adani Ports accepts Deloitte's resignation as auditor, says reasons to quit 'not convincing'1 min read 12 Aug 2023, 09:26 PM IST
Adani Ports denies Deloitte's reasons for resigning as auditor, saying they were ‘not convincing’. MSKA & Associates will be taking over as auditor.
Adani Ports confirmed media reports about Deloitte's exit as auditor on Saturday while asserting that the reasons cited by the accounting giant were ‘not convincing’. Deloitte had reportedly voiced concern about certain transactions flagged by the Hindenburg report earlier this year that the company did not wish to scrutinise independently. The Adani Group company has said that MSKA and Associates Chartered Accountants will be taking over as APSEZ auditor.