Adani Ports, Adani Airport Holdings in talks to raise upto ₹1,500 crore each from bond market: Report1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 01:56 PM IST
These two companies are likely to be the first in Adani Group to tap the bond market as a part of the billionaire Gautam Adani led-ports-to-power conglomerate’s plan to raise ₹10,000 crore in FY24, report said.
Adani Ports and SEZ and Adani Airport Holdings, the two Adani Group companies are in talks with merchant bankers to raise upto ₹1,500 crore each through local currency bonds, Reuters reported.
