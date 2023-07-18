Adani Ports aims to boost cargo volumes to 1 billion tonnes by 20301 min read 18 Jul 2023, 07:51 PM IST
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. intends to become the world’s largest port company, the company’s CEO Karan Adani said in the latest annual report
Adani Group’s biggest revenue contributor, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ), intends to become the world’s largest port company, augmenting its annual cargo volumes to 1 billion tonnes by 2030 from 340 million tonnes now, said the company’s CEO Karan Adani in the latest annual report.
