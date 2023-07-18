Adani Ports aims to boost cargo volumes to 1 billion tonnes by 2030

“The ports business continued to be a pillar of strength on all fronts. APSEZ continues to be amongst the most profitable port operators globally with port EBITDA margin of 70% – and, by 2030, we intend to be not only the most profitable port company in the world but also India’s largest transport utility capable of handling a billion tonnes of cargo annually," said Gautam Adani in a separate address to the shareholders of the group’s listed flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd on Tuesday.