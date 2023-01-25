Adani Ports, Ambuja most vulnerable if Adani Group rout extends1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 03:58 PM IST
Ambuja Cements, bought by Adani last year from Holcim Ltd., fell the most with a slide of as much as 9.7%, while Adani Ports and ACC Ltd. both lost 7.3%
The most-liquid stocks controlled by the Adani Group, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. and Ambuja Cements Ltd., are also the most vulnerable in the event of an extended selloff in the diversified conglomerate’s shares.
