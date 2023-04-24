Adani Ports starts 1st ever bond buyback3 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 10:00 PM IST
This buyback assumes significance in the backdrop of a widespread concern among investors about the group’s liquidity position after the Hindenburg Research report.
MUMBAI : Adani Group’s cash-rich ports and logistics arm Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, on Monday, announced a buy-back of up to $130 million of the company’s outstanding bonds in an attempt to comfort investors and creditors about the group’s liquidity position that came into question after a scathing report by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research on 24 January.
