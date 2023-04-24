Adani Ports starts 1st ever bond buyback

On 18 April, Mint reported that Adani, during the just-concluded March quarter, paid $3 billion to release promoter pledges in group firms and repay bonds. The Adani group has significantly lowered its promoter-group pledges and settled bonds with three domestic mutual funds by using the proceeds from the $1.88 billion equity funding by GQG Partners and an additional $1 billion from promoter-group funding. Adani’s move to lower share-pledge levels and prepay debts has checked the free fall in the group’s stocks. The group spent at least $2.54 billion to cut promoters’ pledges in four of the nine listed companies.