Adani Ports buys 100% stake in marine services firm Ocean Sparkle for 1,530 cr

With an asset base of 94 owned vessels and 13 third-party owned vessels, OSL is valued at an enterprise value of ₹1,700 crore with ₹300 crore of free cash in the company. The company was established in 1995 by a group of marine technocrats with P Jairaj Kumar as the chairman and MD, who will continue as the chairman of the OSL board, Adani Group company said in the filing.