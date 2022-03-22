Adani Ports cargo volumes accelerate to 300 MMT, targets 500 MMT by 2025

Adani Ports cargo volumes accelerate to 300 MMT, targets 500 MMT by 20252 min read . 07:25 PM IST
- With 12 ports in its portfolio, Adani Ports has bagged a milestone of handling 300 million metric tonnes annually in a time frame of just 3 years.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (“APSEZ") achieves a new milestone by crossing cargo volumes of 300 million metric tonnes ahead of the financial year-end on March 31, 2022. With that, Adani Ports continue to outperform all India cargo volume growth, with its market share rising rapidly.
Karan Adani, CEO, and Whole Time Director, APSEZ said, "The acceleration of our cargo volumes is a manifestation of our ability to continue to execute on our strategy."
Adani Ports has been consistently committed to increasing its cargo volumes. While the Adani Group company took about 14 years to achieve 100 million metric tonnes annually with five ports in its portfolio, notably, the company doubled its cargo volumes to 200 million metric tonnes in just the next five years with nine ports in its belt.
Now with 12 ports in its portfolio, Adani Ports has bagged a milestone of handling 300 million metric tonnes annually in a time frame of just 3 years. In a statement, the company stated that the three-year journey from 200 MMT to 300 MMT includes the two-year period of global economic slowdown due to the pandemic.
Further, Adani said, "This achievement also underlines the ability of APSEZ to adapt to fast-paced changes due to the global market and geopolitical volatility and continue its journey towards sustainable growth. I must thank our dedicated teams that drive our growth and our great workforce that makes it all happen on the ground. We are confident of reaching our goal of 500 MMT by 2025 and emerge as the world’s largest private ports company by 2030."
"We anticipate our growth to continue to accelerate given our capabilities that are now best-in-class and the tailwind of a growing Indian economy," Adani said.
In line with ramping up its business operations, Adani Ports has also significantly delivered on its commitments to sustainability. Energy and emission intensity has been reduced by around 30% from 2016 levels. Electrification of Rubber Tyred Gantry Cranes (RTGs) has been completed, and that of Quay Cranes and Mobile Harbour Cranes is in progress, with 2023 as the target completion year. Diesel-based Internal Transfer Vehicles (ITVs) are being replaced by electric ITVs. The first batch of 100 electric ITVs is likely to arrive in mid2022 and the total count is expected to cross 400 in 2023. Another green port initiative is a 50% discount on Port Dues, Pilotage, and Berth Hire Charges for ships using LNG as fuel. With enhanced afforestation and several other green measures already underway, APSEZ is well on its way to achieving its target of carbon neutrality by 2025.
On Tuesday, Adani Ports shares finished in the green on BSE. The stock settled at ₹739.65 apiece up 0.6% on the exchange. The stock has touched an intraday high and low of ₹744.15 apiece and ₹723.20 apiece respectively.
