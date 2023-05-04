Adani Ports completes Myanmar port sale for $30 million

Adani Ports completes Myanmar port sale for $30 million1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 02:43 PM IST
After renegotiation, the buyer will pay the $30 million sale consideration within three business days, followed by APSEZ transferring the equity and officially exiting the Myanmar Port
New Delhi - Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ), India’s largest integrated transport utility, on Thursday said it has finalized the sale of its Myanmar Port for $30 million, following a renegotiated share purchase agreement (SPA) signed in May 2022.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×