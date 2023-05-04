Home / Companies / News /  Adani Ports completes Myanmar port sale for $30 million
Back

Adani Ports completes Myanmar port sale for $30 million

1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 02:43 PM IST Saurav Anand
Adani Ports has entered into Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Solar Energy Limited for divestment of 100% equity stake of Coastal International Terminal. File photo: Prakash Singh (BLOOMBERG)Premium
Adani Ports has entered into Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Solar Energy Limited for divestment of 100% equity stake of Coastal International Terminal. File photo: Prakash Singh (BLOOMBERG)

After renegotiation, the buyer will pay the $30 million sale consideration within three business days, followed by APSEZ transferring the equity and officially exiting the Myanmar Port

New Delhi - Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ), India’s largest integrated transport utility, on Thursday said it has finalized the sale of its Myanmar Port for $30 million, following a renegotiated share purchase agreement (SPA) signed in May 2022.

“The Company has entered into Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Solar Energy Limited for divestment of 100% equity stake of Coastal International Terminals Pte. Limited," the company said in an exchange filing.

The sale’s conclusion is in line with guidance from the APSEZ board, based on a risk committee’s recommendations from October 2021, according to CEO Karan Adani.

The SPA’s completion faced delays due to challenging condition precedents, prompting APSEZ to obtain an independent “as is where is" valuation. After renegotiation, the buyer will pay the $30 million sale consideration within three business days, followed by APSEZ transferring the equity and officially exiting the Myanmar Port.

Following the announcement, Adani Ports’ stock rose 1.18% to 677.75 on the BSE on Thursday.

The Myanmar Port divestment marks a significant milestone in APSEZ’s growth plans as a dominant player in India’s ports sector. The company recently reported handling 32.3 million metric tonnes of cargo in April, a year-on-year increase of 12.8%.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout