Adani Ports completes Dighi acquisition under IBC

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. ( APSEZ ) completed the acquisition of Dighi Port Ltd under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code for ₹705 crore, the company informed stock exchanges. Dighi, off the Maharashtra coast, is the 12th port in APSEZ’s stable.

APSEZ plans to invest over ₹10,000 crore to develop the port into a multi-cargo port with world class infrastructure as well as investing in the development of rail and road evacuation infrastructure for seamless and efficient cargo movement. The company will strengthen and repair existing infrastructure and invest in development of facilities for dry, container, and liquid cargo, the company said. APSEZ beat a rival bid from the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) to win an under-construction Dighi port out of bankruptcy.

The acquisition will help APSEZ service customers in Maharashtra which includes the highly industrial areas and development in the Mumbai and Pune regions, the company said. “Dighi Port Ltd will evolve as an alternative gateway to JNPT and will invite and support the development of port-based industries on port land. The development of DPL will lead to further investments across various industries such as consumer appliances, metals, energy, petrochemicals, and chemicals business in Maharashtra and provide a tremendous fillip to the industrial development and growth in Maharashtra. These investments will contribute to employment generation and socio-economic development of the port's hinterland," APSEZ said.

As per the terms and requirements of the resolution plan, the transfer of concession rights has also been approved by the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) and APSEZ has settled the dues of financial creditors, MMB, and other admitted costs and claims.

Karan Adani, CEO and Whole Time Director of APSEZ, said, “The successful acquisition of Dighi Port adds another milestone in the Adani Port’s target of creating a string of ports to increase service coverage to the entire economic hinterland of India. With our growth focus, experience, and expertise in turning around acquisitions and we are confident of making Dighi value-accretive for all our stakeholders. Our investment and capacity augmentation plan will be aligned with policies of the Government of Maharashtra for development of ports, associated infrastructure, industrial and socio-economic development in the state."

