Adani Enterprises has expressed interest in developing the port of Bataan in the Philippines. This was confirmed by an official statement from the Presidential Communications Office on Friday. During a discussion with Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in Manila on Thursday, Karan Adani, the Managing Director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ)—India's largest port operator—outlined his company's plans to construct a 25-meter deep port designed to accommodate Panamax vessels.

President Marcos responded positively to APSEZ's expansion plans, emphasizing the strategic importance of enhancing the Philippines' port infrastructure to boost its competitiveness in global markets. The official statement quoted President Marcos, "President Marcos welcomed APSEZ expansion plans in the Philippines, suggesting it may focus on ports handling agricultural products to enable the Philippines to eventually compete globally. President Marcos said the government is developing its gateways for tourists and business travelers and for the country’s agriculture products to be moved around affordably and reliably."

Moreover, President Marcos advised that APSEZ should first address the local shipping industry's needs before scaling its operations to serve the international market. He highlighted the critical role of the private sector in national development, stating, “I always say in my speeches I consider the private sector a full partner in this— it’s a 50/50 agreement. The government cannot do everything and there are many things that the private sector does better than government. So, we should recognize that," during his interaction with Adani.

Additionally, the statement noted that Adani Enterprises, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, is also keen on investing in other sectors in the Philippines, including airports, power, and defense. APSEZ currently has investments in 14 ports across India and three international ports, including the West Container Terminal (WCT) of Colombo Port, Israel's Haifa, and the Abbott Point Terminal on Australia's Pacific Ocean seaboard.

