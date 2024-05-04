Adani Ports eyes Bataan for deep-sea port development in Philippines; project likely to boost global trade
President Marcos responded positively to APSEZ's expansion plans, emphasizing the strategic importance of enhancing the Philippines' port infrastructure to boost its competitiveness in global markets.
Adani Enterprises has expressed interest in developing the port of Bataan in the Philippines. This was confirmed by an official statement from the Presidential Communications Office on Friday. During a discussion with Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in Manila on Thursday, Karan Adani, the Managing Director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ)—India's largest port operator—outlined his company's plans to construct a 25-meter deep port designed to accommodate Panamax vessels.