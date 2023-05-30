Adani Ports FY24 guidance: Firm expects to reach revenue of ₹25,000 crore, cargo volumes estimated at 390MMT2 min read 30 May 2023, 08:53 PM IST
Adani Ports expects revenue of up to ₹25,000 crore ($3.3bn) and EBITDA of ₹15,000 crore in FY24, with cargo volumes of 370-390 MMT and net debt to EBITDA reduced to around 2.5x. In FY23, the company recorded highest ever investment of ₹27,000 crore.
While ending FY23 with higher profits and revenue, Adani Ports on Tuesday announced its guidance for the fiscal year 2023-24. The Adani Group-backed ports flagship firm expects revenue to reach up to ₹25,000 crore in FY24, while EBITDA is expected at ₹15,000 crore. The company plans to achieve up to 390 MMT cargo volumes and reduce its net debt to 2.5x.
