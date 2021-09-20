OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Adani Ports gets CCI nod for 10.4% stake acquisition in Gangavaram Port
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given its approval for the proposal of acquisition of a 10.4% stake of Gangavaram Port (GPL) by Adani Ports, the regulator said on Monday. 

“Commission approves proposed acquisition of 10.40% equity shareholding of Gangavaram Port by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones Ltd," CCI took to Twitter to say.

The company had back in August received approval for the same from the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

The consideration for the proposed acquisition of a 10.4% equity stake of GPL is 644.78 crore.

Gangavaram Port, incorporated in September 2001, is engaged in the business of handling various types of dry bulk and break bulk cargo. It is a multi-cargo facility and handled 32.81 MMT of cargo in FY21. It has a capacity of 64 MMT. The operational revenue for the financial year 2020-21 was 1,057 crore.

