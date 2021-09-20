Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Adani Ports gets CCI nod for 10.4% stake acquisition in Gangavaram Port

Adani Ports gets CCI nod for 10.4% stake acquisition in Gangavaram Port

Premium
Gangavaram Port in Visakhapatnam has logged multiple records in the handling of various cargo commodities 
1 min read . 06:26 PM IST Livemint

The consideration for proposed acquisition of 10.4% equity stake of GPL is 644.78 crore

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given its approval for the proposal of acquisition of a 10.4% stake of Gangavaram Port (GPL) by Adani Ports, the regulator said on Monday. 

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given its approval for the proposal of acquisition of a 10.4% stake of Gangavaram Port (GPL) by Adani Ports, the regulator said on Monday. 

“Commission approves proposed acquisition of 10.40% equity shareholding of Gangavaram Port by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones Ltd," CCI took to Twitter to say.

“Commission approves proposed acquisition of 10.40% equity shareholding of Gangavaram Port by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones Ltd," CCI took to Twitter to say.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The company had back in August received approval for the same from the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

The consideration for the proposed acquisition of a 10.4% equity stake of GPL is 644.78 crore.

Gangavaram Port, incorporated in September 2001, is engaged in the business of handling various types of dry bulk and break bulk cargo. It is a multi-cargo facility and handled 32.81 MMT of cargo in FY21. It has a capacity of 64 MMT. The operational revenue for the financial year 2020-21 was 1,057 crore.

It is the second-largest non-major port in Andhra Pradesh with a 64 MMT capacity established under a concession from the state government that extends till 2059.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Ltd, part of Gautam Adani-led conglomerate Adani Group, is a leading integrated ports and logistics company in India.

APSEZ is present across 11 domestic ports in six maritime states -- Gujarat, Goa, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

5 reasons why Sensex plunged 525 points today

Premium

India Inc sees rising dominance of a select few as pand ...

Premium

How  India’s entry in global bond indices will help

Premium

Telecom package: Kicking the can down the road?

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!