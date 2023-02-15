Adani Ports halts non-group loans, to cut debt instead
BENGALURU : Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd will discontinue lending money to non-group companies after having lent at least ₹12,687 crore last year, according to a Mint analysis. Instead, the Gautam Adani-controlled company will use surplus funds to cut its ₹44,000 crore debt pile.
