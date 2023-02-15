Adani Ports halts non-group loans, to cut debt instead

“There is no write-off. The entire money has come back along with the full interest, and treasury money is completely intact," D. Muthukumaran, chief financial officer of Adani Ports, said in the analyst call. “There was a cash build-up in the company, our operations threw up a lot of cash, and it was built for both acquisitions as well as capex….Today, there is no cash build-up, and actually, to demonstrate that point, we are now talking about paying down debt with the cash generated. So, you would not see the ICD going forward."