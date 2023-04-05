Adani Ports cargo volumes jump 9.5% in March1 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 12:04 PM IST
The overall container volumes handled by APSEZ in India jumped to 8.6 MTUs (+5% YoY), including 6.6 MTEUs at Mundra alone
NEW DELHI: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), the largest integrated transport utility in India and a part of the diversified Adani Group, handled 32 MMT of total cargo in March 2023, implying a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 9.5%.
